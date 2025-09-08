Currencies / AVAV
AVAV: AeroVironment Inc
258.65 USD 7.61 (3.03%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVAV exchange rate has changed by 3.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 253.14 and at a high of 260.00.
Follow AeroVironment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AVAV News
Daily Range
253.14 260.00
Year Range
102.25 295.90
- Previous Close
- 251.04
- Open
- 254.22
- Bid
- 258.65
- Ask
- 258.95
- Low
- 253.14
- High
- 260.00
- Volume
- 1.466 K
- Daily Change
- 3.03%
- Month Change
- 8.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 117.13%
- Year Change
- 28.84%
