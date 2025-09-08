货币 / AVAV
AVAV: AeroVironment Inc
266.02 USD 0.15 (0.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVAV汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点262.39和高点268.90进行交易。
关注AeroVironment Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVAV新闻
- Why AeroVironment Shares Are Up Today
- Stock Market Runs To Highs On Surging Oracle, Fed Rate Cut Hopes: Weekly Review
- Top Drone Tech Stocks Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth
- Dow Jones Futures: New Bullish Phase For Market Rally? Tesla Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- AeroVironment’s Switchblade 600 successfully air-launched from MQ-9A
- AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- AeroVironment Stock: Strong Growth, Weak Margins, Better Buy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- AeroVironment Revenue Jumps 140 Percent
- AeroVironment stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel despite award delays
- AeroVironment stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- AeroVironment Stock Flat After Mixed Q1 Results: EPS Miss, Revenues Beat - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- AeroVironment第一季度业绩超预期，重申2026财年强劲展望
- AeroVironment Q1 FY2026 slides: Strong revenue growth amid EPS decline
- AeroVironment beats Q1 estimates, reaffirms strong fiscal 2026 outlook
- AeroVironment earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Drone Maker Reports 'Landmark' Laser Communications Order With Earnings Due
- AeroVironment Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Dow Jones Futures: Astera, Nvidia, Palantir, Robinhood, Tesla Are Big Movers; Apple iPhone Event Next
- AeroViroment Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: GameStop, Oracle, Chewy - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
日范围
262.39 268.90
年范围
102.25 295.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 265.87
- 开盘价
- 265.92
- 卖价
- 266.02
- 买价
- 266.32
- 最低价
- 262.39
- 最高价
- 268.90
- 交易量
- 386
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- 11.07%
- 6个月变化
- 123.32%
- 年变化
- 32.51%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值