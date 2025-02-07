Currencies / ATEN
ATEN: A10 Networks Inc
17.42 USD 0.25 (1.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATEN exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.26 and at a high of 17.68.
Follow A10 Networks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ATEN News
Daily Range
17.26 17.68
Year Range
13.81 21.90
- Previous Close
- 17.67
- Open
- 17.66
- Bid
- 17.42
- Ask
- 17.72
- Low
- 17.26
- High
- 17.68
- Volume
- 857
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- -0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.87%
- Year Change
- 20.47%
