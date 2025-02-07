Valute / ATEN
ATEN: A10 Networks Inc
18.17 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.98 e ad un massimo di 18.24.
Segui le dinamiche di A10 Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.98 18.24
Intervallo Annuale
13.81 21.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.08
- Apertura
- 18.14
- Bid
- 18.17
- Ask
- 18.47
- Minimo
- 17.98
- Massimo
- 18.24
- Volume
- 669
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.66%
20 settembre, sabato