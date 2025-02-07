CotationsSections
Devises / ATEN
Retour à Actions

ATEN: A10 Networks Inc

18.17 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ATEN a changé de 0.50% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.98 et à un maximum de 18.24.

Suivez la dynamique A10 Networks Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATEN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
17.98 18.24
Range Annuel
13.81 21.90
Clôture Précédente
18.08
Ouverture
18.14
Bid
18.17
Ask
18.47
Plus Bas
17.98
Plus Haut
18.24
Volume
669
Changement quotidien
0.50%
Changement Mensuel
3.95%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.47%
Changement Annuel
25.66%
20 septembre, samedi