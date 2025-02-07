통화 / ATEN
ATEN: A10 Networks Inc
18.17 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ATEN 환율이 오늘 0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.98이고 고가는 18.24이었습니다.
A10 Networks Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
17.98 18.24
년간 변동
13.81 21.90
- 이전 종가
- 18.08
- 시가
- 18.14
- Bid
- 18.17
- Ask
- 18.47
- 저가
- 17.98
- 고가
- 18.24
- 볼륨
- 669
- 일일 변동
- 0.50%
- 월 변동
- 3.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.66%
20 9월, 토요일