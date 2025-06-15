Currencies / ASX
ASX: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each
11.26 USD 0.06 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASX exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.25 and at a high of 11.41.
Follow ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd American Depositary Shares (each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ASX News
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Rapport Therapeutics, Planet Labs, QuantumScape, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX)
- TSMC to market system to manage trade secrets, its lawyer says
- Aussie shipbuilder Austal’s shares hit record high on strong earnings, govt. deal
- Australia’s Zip soars on strong earnings, outlook, US listing plan
- Asia stocks rise as tech rout stalls; Australia hits record high on positive PMI
- ASE Technology: Positioned To Capitalize Semiconductor Packaging Market (NYSE:ASX)
- AUD/USD, ASX 200 Outlook: Australia’s Consumers Rejoice
- Australia’s Suncorp shares rise on strong FY earnings, share buyback
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 8/7/25 - TipRanks.com
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.14%
- Ainos stock soars after securing $2.1 million AI Nose order
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ASX)
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Astera Labs Is A Star In AI Connectivity Chips
- ASE Industrial ADR earnings beat by $1.60, revenue topped estimates
- UMC in 2025: Resilience, Recovery and Long-Term Promise
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Virgin Australia can ride out Middle East volatility, private equity boss says
- Ainos Inc. (AIMD) ten percent owner ASE Test, Inc. buys $0 worth of shares
- JPMorgan downgrades ASX Limited stock rating on governance scrutiny
- Australia’s ASIC initiates probe into bourse operator ASX
Daily Range
11.25 11.41
Year Range
6.95 11.52
- Previous Close
- 11.20
- Open
- 11.38
- Bid
- 11.26
- Ask
- 11.56
- Low
- 11.25
- High
- 11.41
- Volume
- 1.929 K
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 10.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.53%
- Year Change
- 14.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%