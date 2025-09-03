Currencies / ARM
ARM: Arm Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares
152.78 USD 1.08 (0.70%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARM exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.51 and at a high of 155.80.
Follow Arm Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARM News
Daily Range
152.51 155.80
Year Range
80.00 182.89
- Previous Close
- 153.86
- Open
- 153.80
- Bid
- 152.78
- Ask
- 153.08
- Low
- 152.51
- High
- 155.80
- Volume
- 2.565 K
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- 14.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.94%
- Year Change
- 6.97%
