ARM: Arm Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares

152.78 USD 1.08 (0.70%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARM exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.51 and at a high of 155.80.

Daily Range
152.51 155.80
Year Range
80.00 182.89
Previous Close
153.86
Open
153.80
Bid
152.78
Ask
153.08
Low
152.51
High
155.80
Volume
2.565 K
Daily Change
-0.70%
Month Change
14.19%
6 Months Change
43.94%
Year Change
6.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%