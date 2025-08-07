QuotesSections
ARKW
ARKW: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

166.69 USD 1.19 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARKW exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.91 and at a high of 166.89.

Follow ARK Next Generation Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
164.91 166.89
Year Range
78.73 166.89
Previous Close
165.50
Open
166.59
Bid
166.69
Ask
166.99
Low
164.91
High
166.89
Volume
348
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
8.95%
6 Months Change
75.04%
Year Change
94.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev