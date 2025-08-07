Currencies / ARKW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARKW: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
166.69 USD 1.19 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARKW exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 164.91 and at a high of 166.89.
Follow ARK Next Generation Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARKW News
- BMNR, BLSH: Cathie Wood Bets $23M on Crypto Stocks, Trims Stakes in Roku, DraftKings, and Teradyne - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Unloads DraftKings. NFL Season Prompts This Target Raise.
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- NTLA, DKNG: Cathie Wood Bets Millions on Biotech, Continues Dumping DraftKings Stock - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Invests $4M in This Biotech Stock, Trims Stakes in Roku and DraftKings - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Bitmine and CRISPR stock holdings
- Cathie Wood Dumps Shopify and Coinbase, Bets Bigger on PagerDuty
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Cathie Wood Sells Shopify and Coinbase Stocks, Adds to PagerDuty (PD) Stake, 8/23/25 - TipRanks.com
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- ARKW: Aggressive, Highly Volatile Tech Growth Play With Bitcoin Exposure (BATS:ARKW)
- CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) While Wall Street Remains Cautious - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood Just Bought 2.5 Million Shares of This IPO Company
- Cathie Wood Buys Deere Stock (DE) on Post-Earnings Dip, Builds Stake in Exact Sciences and Robinhood Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs See Record Investor Rush
- Bitcoin Hits New High; Cathie Wood's Bullish IPO Purchase
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in Block Stock; Sells Shopify Shares - TipRanks.com
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Cathie Wood’s Friday Flurry: Buys TTD and CRSP, Sells Roblox and Palantir Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in AMD Stock after Q2 Results, Cuts Roblox and Palantir (PLTR) Stakes - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
164.91 166.89
Year Range
78.73 166.89
- Previous Close
- 165.50
- Open
- 166.59
- Bid
- 166.69
- Ask
- 166.99
- Low
- 164.91
- High
- 166.89
- Volume
- 348
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- 8.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.04%
- Year Change
- 94.39%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev