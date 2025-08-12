Devises / ARKW
ARKW: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
173.50 USD 2.89 (1.69%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ARKW a changé de 1.69% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 172.32 et à un maximum de 174.74.
Suivez la dynamique ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
172.32 174.74
Range Annuel
78.73 174.74
- Clôture Précédente
- 170.61
- Ouverture
- 172.93
- Bid
- 173.50
- Ask
- 173.80
- Plus Bas
- 172.32
- Plus Haut
- 174.74
- Volume
- 1.388 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.69%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 82.19%
- Changement Annuel
- 102.33%
20 septembre, samedi