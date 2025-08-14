Valute / ARKW
ARKW: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
173.50 USD 2.89 (1.69%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARKW ha avuto una variazione del 1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.32 e ad un massimo di 174.74.
Segui le dinamiche di ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
172.32 174.74
Intervallo Annuale
78.73 174.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 170.61
- Apertura
- 172.93
- Bid
- 173.50
- Ask
- 173.80
- Minimo
- 172.32
- Massimo
- 174.74
- Volume
- 1.388 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 82.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 102.33%
21 settembre, domenica