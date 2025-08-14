QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ARKW
Tornare a Azioni

ARKW: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

173.50 USD 2.89 (1.69%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARKW ha avuto una variazione del 1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.32 e ad un massimo di 174.74.

Segui le dinamiche di ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARKW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
172.32 174.74
Intervallo Annuale
78.73 174.74
Chiusura Precedente
170.61
Apertura
172.93
Bid
173.50
Ask
173.80
Minimo
172.32
Massimo
174.74
Volume
1.388 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.69%
Variazione Mensile
13.41%
Variazione Semestrale
82.19%
Variazione Annuale
102.33%
21 settembre, domenica