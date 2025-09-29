- Overview
AMODW: ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC.
AMODW exchange rate has changed by -4.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0700 and at a high of 0.0701.
Follow ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AMODW stock price today?
ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. stock is priced at 0.0701 today. It trades within -4.10%, yesterday's close was 0.0731, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of AMODW shows these updates.
Does ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. stock pay dividends?
ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. is currently valued at 0.0701. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.38% and USD. View the chart live to track AMODW movements.
How to buy AMODW stock?
You can buy ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. shares at the current price of 0.0701. Orders are usually placed near 0.0701 or 0.0731, while 2 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow AMODW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AMODW stock?
Investing in ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.0320 - 0.2300 and current price 0.0701. Many compare -29.90% and -5.14% before placing orders at 0.0701 or 0.0731. Explore the AMODW price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. in the past year was 0.2300. Within 0.0320 - 0.2300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0731 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. (AMODW) over the year was 0.0320. Comparing it with the current 0.0701 and 0.0320 - 0.2300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMODW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AMODW stock split?
ALPHA MODUS HOLDINGS, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0731, and -12.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.0731
- Open
- 0.0700
- Bid
- 0.0701
- Ask
- 0.0731
- Low
- 0.0700
- High
- 0.0701
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -4.10%
- Month Change
- -29.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.14%
- Year Change
- -12.38%
