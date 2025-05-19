Currencies / AIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIN: Albany International Corporation
58.07 USD 0.19 (0.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIN exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.75 and at a high of 59.14.
Follow Albany International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIN News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Albany International Stock?
- Albany International declares quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share
- Micron Technology and Albany have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Albany International (AIN)
- Soluna Holdings CFO resigns, board member steps in as interim
- This CyberArk Software Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Albany International (NYSE:AIN), Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)
- Bear Of The Day: Albany International (AIN)
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Albany International Corp stock hits 52-week low at 57.47 USD
- Baird downgrades Albany International stock rating to Neutral on margin concerns
- Compared to Estimates, Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Albany earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Albany International appoints Willard Station as new CFO
- Earnings Preview: Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Albany International Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Albany International: Soft Performer Requires Drastic Improvements (NYSE:AIN)
- Albany at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- Albany International to Present at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials & Materials Conference
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Albany International appoints new VP and Principal Accounting Officer
- Albany International CFO resigns, interim successor named
Daily Range
57.75 59.14
Year Range
50.62 88.25
- Previous Close
- 58.26
- Open
- 58.46
- Bid
- 58.07
- Ask
- 58.37
- Low
- 57.75
- High
- 59.14
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- -5.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.56%
- Year Change
- -34.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%