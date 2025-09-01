Currencies / AGZ
AGZ: iShares Agency Bond ETF
110.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.35 and at a high of 110.43.
Follow iShares Agency Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
110.35 110.43
Year Range
107.30 110.58
- Previous Close
- 110.35
- Open
- 110.43
- Bid
- 110.35
- Ask
- 110.65
- Low
- 110.35
- High
- 110.43
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.04%
- Year Change
- -0.05%
