QuotesSections
Currencies / AGZ
Back to US Stock Market

AGZ: iShares Agency Bond ETF

110.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AGZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.35 and at a high of 110.43.

Follow iShares Agency Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AGZ News

Daily Range
110.35 110.43
Year Range
107.30 110.58
Previous Close
110.35
Open
110.43
Bid
110.35
Ask
110.65
Low
110.35
High
110.43
Volume
42
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.71%
6 Months Change
1.04%
Year Change
-0.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev