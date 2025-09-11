Valute / AGZ
AGZ: iShares Agency Bond ETF
110.27 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.17 e ad un massimo di 110.28.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Agency Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
110.17 110.28
Intervallo Annuale
107.30 110.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 110.22
- Apertura
- 110.19
- Bid
- 110.27
- Ask
- 110.57
- Minimo
- 110.17
- Massimo
- 110.28
- Volume
- 24
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.13%
21 settembre, domenica