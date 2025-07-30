Currencies / ACAD
ACAD: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc
23.74 USD 0.93 (3.77%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACAD exchange rate has changed by -3.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 24.62.
Follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACAD News
Daily Range
23.73 24.62
Year Range
13.40 26.64
- Previous Close
- 24.67
- Open
- 24.51
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- Low
- 23.73
- High
- 24.62
- Volume
- 2.136 K
- Daily Change
- -3.77%
- Month Change
- -8.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.01%
- Year Change
- 54.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%