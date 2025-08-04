货币 / ACAD
ACAD: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc
24.10 USD 0.14 (0.58%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACAD汇率已更改0.58%。当日，交易品种以低点23.88和高点24.18进行交易。
关注ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACAD新闻
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Acadia公布DAYBUE真实世界研究的积极中期结果
- Acadia reports positive interim results from DAYBUE real-world study
- TD Cowen上调Acadia Pharmaceuticals目标价至39美元
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $39 by TD Cowen
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Acadia at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals director Garofalo sells $41,560 in stock
- Axsome Shares Up 20% in a Month: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals appoints Katcheves as chief business officer
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $25.90
- JAZZ Inks $1B Licensing Deal With Saniona for Epilepsy Drug
- Mizuho lowers Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $22 from $32
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 25.24 USD
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $24 from $18 at Stifel
- Acadia Q2 Earnings Beat, Nuplazid & Daybue Sales Drive Revenue Growth
- Mizuho raises Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock price target on solid earnings
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $38 from $37 at Citizens JMP
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, raises full-year guidance
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
日范围
23.88 24.18
年范围
13.40 26.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.96
- 开盘价
- 24.11
- 卖价
- 24.10
- 买价
- 24.40
- 最低价
- 23.88
- 最高价
- 24.18
- 交易量
- 454
- 日变化
- 0.58%
- 月变化
- -6.99%
- 6个月变化
- 45.18%
- 年变化
- 57.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值