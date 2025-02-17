Currencies / USDILS
USDILS: US Dollar vs Israeli Shekel
3.32082 ILS 0.00062 (0.02%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Israeli Shekel
USDILS exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.30124 and at a high of 3.32202.
Follow US Dollar vs Israeli Shekel dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
3.30124 3.32202
Year Range
3.21544 3.83575
- Previous Close
- 3.3214 4
- Open
- 3.3135 4
- Bid
- 3.3208 2
- Ask
- 3.3211 2
- Low
- 3.3012 4
- High
- 3.3220 2
- Volume
- 3.782 K
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.68%
- Year Change
- -10.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev