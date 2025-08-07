QuotesSections
MXNJPY: Mexican Peso vs Japanese Yen

7.3900 JPY 0.0220 (0.30%)
Sector: Currency Base: Mexican Peso Profit currency: Yen

MXNJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.3890 and at a high of 7.4470.

Follow Mexican Peso vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
7.3890 7.4470
Year Range
6.8410 9.2890
Previous Close
7.4120
Open
7.3960
Bid
7.3900
Ask
7.3930
Low
7.3890
High
7.4470
Volume
3.771 K
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
1.69%
6 Months Change
0.86%
Year Change
-20.04%
17 September, Wednesday