Il tasso di cambio EURRUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 96.937 RUB e ad un massimo di 97.529 RUB per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Rublo Russo. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.