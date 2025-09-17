Valute / EURRUB
EURRUB: Euro vs Russian Ruble
97.018 RUB 0.173 (0.18%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Russian Ruble
Il tasso di cambio EURRUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 96.937 RUB e ad un massimo di 97.529 RUB per 1 EUR.
Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Rublo Russo. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EURRUB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
96.937 97.529
Intervallo Annuale
87.643 123.863
- Chiusura Precedente
- 97.19 1
- Apertura
- 97.18 0
- Bid
- 97.01 8
- Ask
- 97.04 8
- Minimo
- 96.93 7
- Massimo
- 97.52 9
- Volume
- 73
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.34%
21 settembre, domenica