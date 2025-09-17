QuotazioniSezioni
EURRUB: Euro vs Russian Ruble

97.018 RUB 0.173 (0.18%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Euro Valuta di profitto: Russian Ruble

Il tasso di cambio EURRUB ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 96.937 RUB e ad un massimo di 97.529 RUB per 1 EUR.

Segui le dinamiche di Euro vs Rublo Russo. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Euro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
96.937 97.529
Intervallo Annuale
87.643 123.863
Chiusura Precedente
97.19 1
Apertura
97.18 0
Bid
97.01 8
Ask
97.04 8
Minimo
96.93 7
Massimo
97.52 9
Volume
73
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
3.11%
Variazione Semestrale
6.80%
Variazione Annuale
-10.34%
