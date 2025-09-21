Currencies / FILUSD
FILUSD: Filecoin Token vs US Dollar
2.3500 USD 0.0600 (2.49%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Filecoin Token Profit currency: US Dollar
FILUSD exchange rate has changed by -2.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.3500 and at a high of 2.3700.
Follow Filecoin Token vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
2.3500 2.3700
Year Range
1.9600 8.3900
- Previous Close
- 2.4100
- Open
- 2.3600
- Bid
- 2.3500
- Ask
- 2.3530
- Low
- 2.3500
- High
- 2.3700
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- -2.49%
- Month Change
- -0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.43%
- Year Change
- -30.88%
21 September, Sunday