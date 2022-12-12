Cloner for MT4

The utility is designed to clone trades on your trading account - the program opens an additional deal with your parameters. Has the ability to increase or decrease the lot, add a lot, change the parameters of stoploss and takeprofit, The program is designed to work on "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS".

Parameters:

CLONE_POSITIONS - what orders to clone;

MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number;

DONT_REPEAT_TRADE - if true, the trades will not be repeated after manual closing;

REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example to open SELL instead of BUY ;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - volume copying ratio from the PROVIDER account; if = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT ;

PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lots;

MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;

FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;

SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, then the closing of orders, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the PROVIDER account ;

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - set own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false ;