Cloner for MT4
- Utilities
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 December 2022
- Activations: 10
The utility is designed to clone trades on your trading account - the program opens an additional deal with your parameters. Has the ability to increase or decrease the lot, add a lot, change the parameters of stoploss and takeprofit, The program is designed to work on "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS".
Buy a cloner and get the second version for free
Parameters:
CLONE_POSITIONS - what orders to clone;
MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number;
DONT_REPEAT_TRADE - if true, the trades will not be repeated after manual closing;
REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example to open SELL instead of BUY ;
LOT_MULTIPLIER - volume copying ratio from the PROVIDER account; if = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT ;
PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lots;
MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;
FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;
SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, then the closing of orders, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the PROVIDER account ;
STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - set own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false ;