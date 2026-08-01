Aureon Confluence Enginee

Aureon Confluence Engine is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system.

The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart.

By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, helping traders focus on selective setups instead of excessive signals.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

  1. The Gann-based engine determines the directional market bias.

  2. The adaptive step system automatically adjusts its calculation according to the current chart timeframe.

  3. ATR is used to calculate the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  4. The projected target is compared with the 1.272, 1.618 and 1.988 Fibonacci extension levels.

  5. The ADX filter checks whether sufficient trend strength is present.

  6. DMI confirms direction:

• BUY confirmation requires +DI to be above -DI.

• SELL confirmation requires -DI to be above +DI.

  1. Optional candle-color and trading-session filters provide additional confirmation.

  2. The daily signal plan and candle cooldown prevent repeated signals within a short period.

KEY FEATURES

• Gann and Fibonacci confluence engine

• Automatic timeframe-based Gann step selection

• Manual Gann step selection available

• ADX trend-strength confirmation

• DMI directional confirmation

• Signals calculated from completed candles

• Maximum one signal per broker day by default

• Configurable minimum distance between signals

• Optional candle-color confirmation

• Optional weekday trading-session filter

• Automatic ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

• Clear visual Risk and Reward boxes

• BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

• Popup and sound alerts for new signals

• Compatible with Gold, Forex, JPY pairs and Crypto when the appropriate divisor is selected

• Fully customizable colors and decimal precision

DEFAULT RISK STRUCTURE

The default configuration uses:

• Stop Loss: 2.0 ATR

• Take Profit: 4.0 ATR

This produces a default Risk-to-Reward structure of 1:2.

The multipliers remain fully adjustable from the indicator inputs.

RECOMMENDED INITIAL SETUP FOR GOLD

• Divisor: 1

• Gann Radar Step Mode: Automatic

• ATR Length: 14

• ATR Source: Live ATR

• Manual ATR Value: 0.5

• Confluence Threshold: 4.0

• ADX Period: 14

• Minimum ADX Strength: 20

• One Signal Per Broker Day: Enabled

INPUT PARAMETERS

CORE SETTINGS

• Gann Radar Step Mode — Selects automatic timeframe adaptation or a manual Gann step value.

• Divisor — Adjusts price scaling for different markets. Use 1 for Gold and Crypto, 100 for JPY pairs and 10000 for standard Forex pairs.

• ATR Length — Sets the period used for the ATR calculation.

• ATR Source — Selects Live ATR or the Manual ATR Value.

• Manual ATR Value — Defines the ATR value used when Manual ATR is selected.

• Confluence Threshold — Sets the maximum permitted distance between the ATR target and a Fibonacci extension level.

RISK MANAGEMENT

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier — Controls the Stop Loss distance using ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier — Controls the Take Profit distance using ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Arrows — Defines the minimum number of candles required between two signals.

DAILY SIGNAL PLAN

• Maximum One Signal Per Broker Day — Limits the indicator to one qualified signal during each broker calendar day.

CONFIRMATIONS

• Candle Color Confirmation — Requires a bullish candle for BUY signals and a bearish candle for SELL signals.

• Time Filter — Restricts signals to weekdays between 06:00 and 18:00 broker time.

ADX AND DMI FILTER

• Enable ADX/DMI Filter — Enables or disables trend-strength and directional confirmation.

• ADX/DMI Period — Sets the calculation period for ADX, +DI and -DI.

• Minimum ADX Strength — Defines the minimum ADX value required before a signal can be accepted.

VISUAL SETTINGS

• Label Decimal Places — Sets the number of decimal places displayed on Entry, Take Profit and Stop Loss labels. Use -1 for the chart’s automatic digits.

• Entry Label Color — Sets the Entry-price label color.

• Take Profit Label Color — Sets the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Label Color — Sets the Stop Loss label color.

ALERTS

• Enable Alerts — Enables notifications when a new signal is confirmed.

• Play Sound — Plays the selected sound file when a signal appears.

• Sound File — Selects the alert sound stored in the MetaTrader 5 Sounds folder.

• Show Popup — Displays a MetaTrader 5 popup message for each new confirmed signal.

IMPORTANT

Aureon Confluence Engine is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

Trading involves risk. Always test the indicator on a demo account and apply appropriate risk management before using it in live trading.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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