Short-term price movement is largely driven by institutional trading activity.

Volume Profile is a proven method for identifying where price has attracted real interest—and where reactions are most likely to occur.

Volume Zones transforms volume profile into a clear, full-chart support and resistance heatmap, making it easy to spot and mark the most important price levels at a glance—much faster and clearer than traditional volume bars displayed at the side of the chart.

With optional one-click price alerts, key levels can be monitored automatically, removing the need to watch the chart continuously.

Built for traders using Market Structure, Smart Money Concepts, or support and resistance, Volume Zones places objective, volume-based key levels directly on the chart.

Launch Notice: Volume Zones is now available as an upgraded paid version. The current price reflects a limited-time launch offer.



Strategy Tester Notice: Volume Zones works in the Strategy Tester, but the alerts feature is not supported there due to Strategy Tester limitations. Alerts are available on live charts only.



