SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4, based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern. It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions.

This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers, providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structure makes it highly suitable for traders who require speed, accuracy, and clearly defined trade setups.

One of the key advantages of the SP2L Strategy is the automatic calculation of entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) directly on the MT4 chart. The indicator also sends alerts when new signals appear and visually displays trading positions, allowing traders to react quickly and trade with greater confidence.

By applying the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy, traders can identify strong impulsive moves and execute fast, well-structured trades in Forex and cryptocurrency markets, supported by built-in professional risk management rules.

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Overview Table (MT4)



Category Details Indicator Name SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Skill Level Intermediate Timeframes M1 – M5 Trading Styles Scalping, Fast Scalping, Day Trading Markets Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices Core Concepts Spike Candles, AB=CD Pattern Risk Management Automatic SL & TP (1:1 Risk-to-Reward)

Core Logic of the SP2L Strategy



The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is built around two main components:

Spike Candle Detection AB=CD Price Structure

First, the indicator identifies a valid spike candle. Once confirmed, the trade entry is defined after the breakout of the spike candle. The initial impulsive move is labeled as Wave A, and the stop loss (SL) is automatically placed at this level.

The distance between the entry point and the stop loss is then used to calculate the take profit (TP), applying a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.

Spike Candle Definition



A spike candle consists of a three-candle aligned formation with the following characteristics:

Three consecutive aligned candles form the structure

The middle candle shows strong imbalance and momentum

A gap appears between the first and third candles

The pattern usually occurs after a consolidation phase

Spike Validation Conditions



For a spike candle to be considered valid:

Its size must exceed the predefined Spike Size value in the indicator settings

The candle body must cover at least 65% of the total candle range

Once a valid spike is detected, it is treated as Wave AB. After a price retracement, a breakout of the spike candle confirms the trade entry. The continuation move then forms Wave CD, which is used as the profit target.

This automated AB=CD mapping allows the SP2L Indicator to identify high-quality trading opportunities with clearly defined rules.

The strategy is optimized exclusively for short-term timeframes (M1 and M5), making it highly effective for scalping on MetaTrader 4.

How to Obtain the License Code



To activate the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MT4, traders must request a license code from the support team.

License requests can be submitted via:

The website’s online chat

Messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram