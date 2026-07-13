MQL5 Experts
Specification
I need an experienced MQL5 developer to create a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5.
The EA should:
* Follow my trading strategy exactly.
* Open Buy and Sell trades automatically.
* Have adjustable Lot Size.
* Include Stop Loss and Take Profit.
* Include Break-even and Trailing Stop.
* Allow trading only during selected hours.
* Use Magic Number to manage trades.
* Prevent duplicate trades.
* Work on any currency pair and timeframe.
* Be clean, fast, and error-free.
* Source code (.mq5) must be included.
* The EA must be tested before delivery.
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Project information
Budget
60+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0