Ready to Purchase a Profitable EA — Source Code Required (No Grid / No Martingale)

MQL5 Experts

Specification

I’m looking to acquire an existing, profitable Expert Advisor (EA) with full source code to add to our client investment portfolio.

To be clear, this is not a request to develop or design a new strategy.

If you already have an EA that is proven, consistent, and production-ready, I’m open to reviewing it immediately.

Please apply only if you meet all the requirements below.

Submissions without a proper introduction or supporting proof will not be considered.

If your EA is a good fit, we can move forward quickly and close the deal without delay.

Mandatory Requirements

  • Source Code:
    Full .mq5 source code required (clean, readable, and well-commented preferred)

  • Backtesting:
    Minimum 4 years backtest (Demo EA File required for me to run the backtest) Period: Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025

  • Data quality: 100% tick data

  • Forward Testing:
    1-month demo or live broker test after backtest approval

  • Performance Target:
    Approximately 10% average monthly return

  • Risk Control:
    Maximum drawdown ≤ 15%

  • Strategy Rules:
    ❌ No grid
    ❌ No martingale
    (Strictly enforced)

  • Instruments:
    Open to any currency pairs or instruments
    (Please clearly state all tested symbols)



