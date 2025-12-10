FreelanceSections

CSimpleCandlesStrategy

MQL5 Experts

Specification

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading strategy using unidirectional candlesticks               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSimpleCandlesStrategy : public CVirtualStrategy {
protected:
   string            m_symbol;            // Symbol (trading instrument)
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_timeframe;         // Chart period (timeframe)

   //---  Open signal parameters
   int               m_signalSeqLen;      // Number of unidirectional candles
   int               m_periodATR;         // ATR period

   //---  Position parameters
   double            m_stopLevel;         // Stop Loss (in points or % ATR)
   double            m_takeLevel;         // Take Profit (in points or % ATR)

   //---  Money management parameters
   int               m_maxCountOfOrders;  // Max number of simultaneously open positions

   CSymbolInfo       *m_symbolInfo;       // Object for getting information about the symbol properties

  // ...   

public:
   // Constructor
                     CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params);
   
   virtual string    operator~() override;   // Convert object to string
   virtual void      Tick() override;        // OnTick event handler
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSimpleCandlesStrategy::CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params) {
   // Read parameters from the initialization string
   m_params = p_params;
   m_symbol = ReadString(p_params);
   m_timeframe = (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) ReadLong(p_params);
   m_signalSeqLen = (int) ReadLong(p_params);
   m_periodATR = (int) ReadLong(p_params);
   m_stopLevel = ReadDouble(p_params);
   m_takeLevel = ReadDouble(p_params);
   m_maxCountOfOrders = (int) ReadLong(p_params);

   if(IsValid()) {
      // Request the required number of objects for virtual positions
      CVirtualReceiver::Get(&this, m_orders, m_maxCountOfOrders);

      // Add tracking a new bar on the required timeframe
      IsNewBar(m_symbol, m_timeframe);
      
      // Create an information object for the desired symbol
      m_symbolInfo = CSymbolsMonitor::Instance()[m_symbol];
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert an object to a string                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CSimpleCandlesStrategy::operator~() {
   return StringFormat("%s(%s)", typename(this), m_params);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::Tick() override {
// If a new bar has arrived for a given symbol and timeframe
   if(IsNewBar(m_symbol, m_timeframe)) {
// If the number of open positions is less than the allowed number
      if(m_ordersTotal < m_maxCountOfOrders) {
         // Get an open signal
         int signal = SignalForOpen();

         if(signal == 1) {          // If there is a buy signal, then 
            OpenBuy();              // open a BUY position
         } else if(signal == -1) {  // If there is a sell signal, then
            OpenSell();             // open a SELL_STOP position
         }
      }
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Signal for opening pending orders                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSimpleCandlesStrategy::SignalForOpen() {
// By default, there is no signal
   int signal = 0;

   MqlRates rates[];
// Copy the quote values (candles) to the destination array
   int res = CopyRates(m_symbol, m_timeframe, 1, m_signalSeqLen, rates);

// If the required number of candles has been copied
   if(res == m_signalSeqLen) {
      signal = 1; // buy signal

      // Loop through all the candles
      for(int i = 0; i < m_signalSeqLen; i++) {
         // If at least one upward candle occurs, cancel the signal
         if(rates[i].open < rates[i].close ) {
            signal = 0;
            break;
         }
      }

      if(signal == 0) {
         signal = -1; // otherwise, sell signal

         // Loop through all the candles
         for(int i = 0; i < m_signalSeqLen; i++) {
            // If at least one downward candle occurs, cancel the signal
            if(rates[i].open > rates[i].close ) {
               signal = 0;
               break;
            }
         }
      }

   }

   return signal;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open BUY order                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::OpenBuy() {
// Retrieve the necessary symbol and price data
   double point = m_symbolInfo.Point();
   int digits = m_symbolInfo.Digits();

// Opening price
   double price = m_symbolInfo.Ask();

// Update SL and TP levels by calculating ATR
   UpdateLevels();

// StopLoss and TakeProfit levels
   double sl = NormalizeDouble(price - m_sl * point, digits);
   double tp = NormalizeDouble(price + m_tp * point, digits);

   bool res = false;
   for(int i = 0; i < m_maxCountOfOrders; i++) {   // Iterate through all virtual positions
      if(!m_orders[i].IsOpen()) {                  // If we find one that is not open, then open it
         // Open a virtual SELL position
         res = m_orders[i].Open(m_symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, m_fixedLot,
                                0,
                                NormalizeDouble(sl, digits),
                                NormalizeDouble(tp, digits));

         break; // and exit
      }
   }

   if(!res) {
      PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__" | ERROR opening BUY virtual order", 0);
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update SL and TP levels based on calculated ATR                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::UpdateLevels() {
// Calculate ATR
   double channelWidth = (m_periodATR > 0 ? ChannelWidth() : 1);

// Update SL and TP levels
   m_sl = m_stopLevel * channelWidth;
   m_tp = m_takeLevel * channelWidth;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate the ATR value (non-standard implementation)            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CSimpleCandlesStrategy::ChannelWidth(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_tf = PERIOD_D1) {
   int n = m_periodATR; // Number of bars for calculation
   MqlRates rates[];    // Array for quotes

   // Copy quotes from the daily (default) timeframe
   int res = CopyRates(m_symbol, p_tf, 1, n, rates);

   // If the required amount has been copied
   if(res == n) {
      double tr[];         // Array for price ranges
      ArrayResize(tr, n);  // Change its size
   
      double s = 0;        // Sum for calculating the average
      FOREACH(rates, {
         tr[i] = rates[i].high - rates[i].low; // Remember the bar size
      });
      
      ArraySort(tr); // Sort the sizes

      // Sum the inner two quarters of the bar sizes
      for(int i = n / 4; i < n * 3 / 4; i++) {
         s += tr[i];
      }
      
      // Return the average size in points
      return 2 * s / n / m_symbolInfo.Point();
   }

   return 0.0;
}
// 1. Define a constant with the EA name
#define  __NAME__ "SimpleCandles" + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)

// 2. Connect the required strategy
#include "Strategies/SimpleCandlesStrategy.mqh";

// 3. Connect the general part of the first stage EA from the Advisor library
#include <antekov/Advisor/Experts/Stage1.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 4. Strategy inputs                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
sinput string     symbol_              = "GBPUSD";
sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period_         = PERIOD_H1;

input group "===  Opening signal parameters"
input int         signalSeqLen_        = 5;     // Number of unidirectional candles
input int         periodATR_           = 30;    // ATR period

input group "===  Pending order parameters"
input double      stopLevel_           = 3750;  // Stop Loss (in points)
input double      takeLevel_           = 50;    // Take Profit (in points)

input group "===  Money management parameters"
input int         maxCountOfOrders_    = 3;     // Maximum number of simultaneously open orders


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 5. Strategy initialization string generation function            |
//|    from the inputs                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStrategyParams() {
   return StringFormat(
             "class CSimpleCandlesStrategy(\"%s\",%d,%d,%d,%.3f,%.3f,%d)",
             symbol_, period_,
             signalSeqLen_, periodATR_, stopLevel_, takeLevel_, maxCountOfOrders_
          );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
2018.01.01 00:00:00   CVirtualFactory::Create | ERROR: Constructor not found for:
2018.01.01 00:00:00   class CSimpleCandlesStrategy("GBPUSD",16385,5,30,2.95,3.92,3)
// Create an object from the initialization string
   static CFactorable* Create(string p_params) {
      // Read the object class name
      string className = CFactorable::ReadClassName(p_params);
      
      // Pointer to the object being created
      CFactorable* object = NULL;

      // Call the corresponding constructor  depending on the class name
      if(className == "CVirtualAdvisor") {
         object = new CVirtualAdvisor(p_params);
      } else if(className == "CVirtualRiskManager") {
         object = new CVirtualRiskManager(p_params);
      } else if(className == "CVirtualStrategyGroup") {
         object = new CVirtualStrategyGroup(p_params);
      } else if(className == "CSimpleVolumesStrategy") {
         object = new CSimpleVolumesStrategy(p_params);
      } else if(className == "CHistoryStrategy") {
         object = new CHistoryStrategy(p_params);
      } 
            
      // If the object is not created or is created in the invalid state, report an error
      if(!object) {
         ...
      }

      return object;
   }
} else if(className == "CSimpleVolumesStrategy") {
   object = new CSimpleVolumesStrategy(p_params);
}
} else if(className == "CSimpleCandlesStrategy") {
   object = new CSimpleCandlesStrategy(p_params);
}
static CFactorable* Create(string p_params)
// Preliminary class definition
class CFactorable;

// Type declaration - pointer to the function for creating objects of the CFactorable class
typedef CFactorable* (*TCreateFunc)(string);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of creators that bind names and static                     |
//| constructors of CFactorable descendant classes                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFactorableCreator {
public:
   string            m_className;   // Class name
   TCreateFunc       m_creator;     // Static constructor for the class

   // Creator constructor
                     CFactorableCreator(string p_className, TCreateFunc p_creator);

   // Static array of all created creator objects
   static CFactorableCreator* creators[];
};

// Static array of all created creator objects
CFactorableCreator* CFactorableCreator::creators[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creator constructor                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CFactorableCreator::CFactorableCreator(string p_className, TCreateFunc p_creator) :
   m_className(p_className),
   m_creator(p_creator) {
// Add the current creator object to the static array
   APPEND(creators, &this);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the EA handling virtual positions (orders)              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CVirtualAdvisor : public CAdvisor {

protected:
   //...
                     CVirtualAdvisor(string p_param);    // Private constructor
public:
                     static CFactorable* Create(string p_params) { return new CVirtualAdvisor(p_params) };
                    //...
};

CFactorableCreator CVirtualAdvisorCreator("CVirtualAdvisor", CVirtualAdvisor::Create);
// Declare a static constructor inside the class
#define STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(C) static CFactorable* Create(string p) { return new C(p); }

// Add a static constructor for the new CFactorable descendant class
// to a special array by creating a global object of the CFactorableCreator class 
#define REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(C) CFactorableCreator C##Creator(#C, C::Create);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the EA handling virtual positions (orders)              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CVirtualAdvisor : public CAdvisor {
protected:
   // ...
                     CVirtualAdvisor(string p_param);    // Constructor
public:
                     STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(CVirtualAdvisor);
                    // ...
};

REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(CVirtualAdvisor);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading strategy using unidirectional candlesticks               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSimpleCandlesStrategy : public CVirtualStrategy {
protected:
   string            m_symbol;            // Symbol (trading instrument)
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_timeframe;         // Chart period (timeframe)

   //---  Open signal parameters
   int               m_signalSeqLen;      // Number of unidirectional candles
   int               m_periodATR;         // ATR period

   //---  Position parameters
   double            m_stopLevel;         // Stop Loss (in points or % ATR)
   double            m_takeLevel;         // Take Profit (in points or % ATR)

   //---  Money management parameters
   int               m_maxCountOfOrders;  // Max number of simultaneously open positions

   CSymbolInfo       *m_symbolInfo;       // Object for getting information about the symbol properties

   double            m_tp;                // Stop Loss in points
   double            m_sl;                // Take Profit in points

   //--- Methods
   int               SignalForOpen();     // Signal to open a position
   void              OpenBuy();           // Open a BUY position
   void              OpenSell();          // Open a SELL position

   double            ChannelWidth(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_tf = PERIOD_D1); // Calculate the ATR value
   void              UpdateLevels();      // Update SL and TP levels

   // Private constructor
                     CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params);

public:
   // Static constructor
                     STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(CSimpleCandlesStrategy);

   virtual string    operator~() override;   // Convert object to string
   virtual void      Tick() override;        // OnTick event handler
};

// Register the CFactorable descendant class
REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(CSimpleCandlesStrategy);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Base class of objects created from a string                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFactorable {
 // ...

public:
   // ...

   // Create an object from the initialization string
   static CFactorable* Create(string p_params);
};


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create an object from the initialization string                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CFactorable* CFactorable::Create(string p_params) {
// Pointer to the object being created
   CFactorable* object = NULL;

// Read the object class name
   string className = CFactorable::ReadClassName(p_params);

// Find and call the corresponding constructor depending on the class name
   int i;
   SEARCH(CFactorableCreator::creators, className == CFactorableCreator::creators[i].m_className, i);
   if(i != -1) {
      object = CFactorableCreator::creators[i].m_creator(p_params);
   }

// If the object is not created or is created in the invalid state, report an error
   if(!object) {
      PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__" | ERROR: Constructor not found for:\n%s",
                  p_params);
   } else if(!object.IsValid()) {
      PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__
                  " | ERROR: Created object is invalid for:\n%s",
                  p_params);
      delete object; // Remove the invalid object
      object = NULL;
   }

   return object;
}

