//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading strategy using unidirectional candlesticks | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSimpleCandlesStrategy : public CVirtualStrategy { protected: string m_symbol; // Symbol (trading instrument) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Chart period (timeframe) //--- Open signal parameters int m_signalSeqLen; // Number of unidirectional candles int m_periodATR; // ATR period //--- Position parameters double m_stopLevel; // Stop Loss (in points or % ATR) double m_takeLevel; // Take Profit (in points or % ATR) //--- Money management parameters int m_maxCountOfOrders; // Max number of simultaneously open positions CSymbolInfo *m_symbolInfo; // Object for getting information about the symbol properties // ... public: // Constructor CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params); virtual string operator~() override; // Convert object to string virtual void Tick() override; // OnTick event handler };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSimpleCandlesStrategy::CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params) { // Read parameters from the initialization string m_params = p_params; m_symbol = ReadString(p_params); m_timeframe = (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) ReadLong(p_params); m_signalSeqLen = (int) ReadLong(p_params); m_periodATR = (int) ReadLong(p_params); m_stopLevel = ReadDouble(p_params); m_takeLevel = ReadDouble(p_params); m_maxCountOfOrders = (int) ReadLong(p_params); if(IsValid()) { // Request the required number of objects for virtual positions CVirtualReceiver::Get(&this, m_orders, m_maxCountOfOrders); // Add tracking a new bar on the required timeframe IsNewBar(m_symbol, m_timeframe); // Create an information object for the desired symbol m_symbolInfo = CSymbolsMonitor::Instance()[m_symbol]; } }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert an object to a string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CSimpleCandlesStrategy::operator~() { return StringFormat("%s(%s)", typename(this), m_params); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Tick" event handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::Tick() override { // If a new bar has arrived for a given symbol and timeframe if(IsNewBar(m_symbol, m_timeframe)) { // If the number of open positions is less than the allowed number if(m_ordersTotal < m_maxCountOfOrders) { // Get an open signal int signal = SignalForOpen(); if(signal == 1) { // If there is a buy signal, then OpenBuy(); // open a BUY position } else if(signal == -1) { // If there is a sell signal, then OpenSell(); // open a SELL_STOP position } } } }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Signal for opening pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSimpleCandlesStrategy::SignalForOpen() { // By default, there is no signal int signal = 0; MqlRates rates[]; // Copy the quote values (candles) to the destination array int res = CopyRates(m_symbol, m_timeframe, 1, m_signalSeqLen, rates); // If the required number of candles has been copied if(res == m_signalSeqLen) { signal = 1; // buy signal // Loop through all the candles for(int i = 0; i < m_signalSeqLen; i++) { // If at least one upward candle occurs, cancel the signal if(rates[i].open < rates[i].close ) { signal = 0; break; } } if(signal == 0) { signal = -1; // otherwise, sell signal // Loop through all the candles for(int i = 0; i < m_signalSeqLen; i++) { // If at least one downward candle occurs, cancel the signal if(rates[i].open > rates[i].close ) { signal = 0; break; } } } } return signal; }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open BUY order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::OpenBuy() { // Retrieve the necessary symbol and price data double point = m_symbolInfo.Point(); int digits = m_symbolInfo.Digits(); // Opening price double price = m_symbolInfo.Ask(); // Update SL and TP levels by calculating ATR UpdateLevels(); // StopLoss and TakeProfit levels double sl = NormalizeDouble(price - m_sl * point, digits); double tp = NormalizeDouble(price + m_tp * point, digits); bool res = false; for(int i = 0; i < m_maxCountOfOrders; i++) { // Iterate through all virtual positions if(!m_orders[i].IsOpen()) { // If we find one that is not open, then open it // Open a virtual SELL position res = m_orders[i].Open(m_symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, m_fixedLot, 0, NormalizeDouble(sl, digits), NormalizeDouble(tp, digits)); break; // and exit } } if(!res) { PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__" | ERROR opening BUY virtual order", 0); } }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update SL and TP levels based on calculated ATR | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSimpleCandlesStrategy::UpdateLevels() { // Calculate ATR double channelWidth = (m_periodATR > 0 ? ChannelWidth() : 1); // Update SL and TP levels m_sl = m_stopLevel * channelWidth; m_tp = m_takeLevel * channelWidth; }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate the ATR value (non-standard implementation) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSimpleCandlesStrategy::ChannelWidth(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_tf = PERIOD_D1) { int n = m_periodATR; // Number of bars for calculation MqlRates rates[]; // Array for quotes // Copy quotes from the daily (default) timeframe int res = CopyRates(m_symbol, p_tf, 1, n, rates); // If the required amount has been copied if(res == n) { double tr[]; // Array for price ranges ArrayResize(tr, n); // Change its size double s = 0; // Sum for calculating the average FOREACH(rates, { tr[i] = rates[i].high - rates[i].low; // Remember the bar size }); ArraySort(tr); // Sort the sizes // Sum the inner two quarters of the bar sizes for(int i = n / 4; i < n * 3 / 4; i++) { s += tr[i]; } // Return the average size in points return 2 * s / n / m_symbolInfo.Point(); } return 0.0; }
// 1. Define a constant with the EA name #define __NAME__ "SimpleCandles" + MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME) // 2. Connect the required strategy #include "Strategies/SimpleCandlesStrategy.mqh"; // 3. Connect the general part of the first stage EA from the Advisor library #include <antekov/Advisor/Experts/Stage1.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 4. Strategy inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ sinput string symbol_ = "GBPUSD"; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period_ = PERIOD_H1; input group "=== Opening signal parameters" input int signalSeqLen_ = 5; // Number of unidirectional candles input int periodATR_ = 30; // ATR period input group "=== Pending order parameters" input double stopLevel_ = 3750; // Stop Loss (in points) input double takeLevel_ = 50; // Take Profit (in points) input group "=== Money management parameters" input int maxCountOfOrders_ = 3; // Maximum number of simultaneously open orders //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 5. Strategy initialization string generation function | //| from the inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStrategyParams() { return StringFormat( "class CSimpleCandlesStrategy(\"%s\",%d,%d,%d,%.3f,%.3f,%d)", symbol_, period_, signalSeqLen_, periodATR_, stopLevel_, takeLevel_, maxCountOfOrders_ ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
2018.01.01 00:00:00 CVirtualFactory::Create | ERROR: Constructor not found for: 2018.01.01 00:00:00 class CSimpleCandlesStrategy("GBPUSD",16385,5,30,2.95,3.92,3)
// Create an object from the initialization string static CFactorable* Create(string p_params) { // Read the object class name string className = CFactorable::ReadClassName(p_params); // Pointer to the object being created CFactorable* object = NULL; // Call the corresponding constructor depending on the class name if(className == "CVirtualAdvisor") { object = new CVirtualAdvisor(p_params); } else if(className == "CVirtualRiskManager") { object = new CVirtualRiskManager(p_params); } else if(className == "CVirtualStrategyGroup") { object = new CVirtualStrategyGroup(p_params); } else if(className == "CSimpleVolumesStrategy") { object = new CSimpleVolumesStrategy(p_params); } else if(className == "CHistoryStrategy") { object = new CHistoryStrategy(p_params); } // If the object is not created or is created in the invalid state, report an error if(!object) { ... } return object; }
} else if(className == "CSimpleVolumesStrategy") { object = new CSimpleVolumesStrategy(p_params); }
} else if(className == "CSimpleCandlesStrategy") { object = new CSimpleCandlesStrategy(p_params); }
static CFactorable* Create(string p_params)
// Preliminary class definition class CFactorable; // Type declaration - pointer to the function for creating objects of the CFactorable class typedef CFactorable* (*TCreateFunc)(string); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of creators that bind names and static | //| constructors of CFactorable descendant classes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CFactorableCreator { public: string m_className; // Class name TCreateFunc m_creator; // Static constructor for the class // Creator constructor CFactorableCreator(string p_className, TCreateFunc p_creator); // Static array of all created creator objects static CFactorableCreator* creators[]; }; // Static array of all created creator objects CFactorableCreator* CFactorableCreator::creators[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creator constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CFactorableCreator::CFactorableCreator(string p_className, TCreateFunc p_creator) : m_className(p_className), m_creator(p_creator) { // Add the current creator object to the static array APPEND(creators, &this); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the EA handling virtual positions (orders) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CVirtualAdvisor : public CAdvisor { protected: //... CVirtualAdvisor(string p_param); // Private constructor public: static CFactorable* Create(string p_params) { return new CVirtualAdvisor(p_params) }; //... }; CFactorableCreator CVirtualAdvisorCreator("CVirtualAdvisor", CVirtualAdvisor::Create);
// Declare a static constructor inside the class #define STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(C) static CFactorable* Create(string p) { return new C(p); } // Add a static constructor for the new CFactorable descendant class // to a special array by creating a global object of the CFactorableCreator class #define REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(C) CFactorableCreator C##Creator(#C, C::Create);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the EA handling virtual positions (orders) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CVirtualAdvisor : public CAdvisor { protected: // ... CVirtualAdvisor(string p_param); // Constructor public: STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(CVirtualAdvisor); // ... }; REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(CVirtualAdvisor);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading strategy using unidirectional candlesticks | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSimpleCandlesStrategy : public CVirtualStrategy { protected: string m_symbol; // Symbol (trading instrument) ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Chart period (timeframe) //--- Open signal parameters int m_signalSeqLen; // Number of unidirectional candles int m_periodATR; // ATR period //--- Position parameters double m_stopLevel; // Stop Loss (in points or % ATR) double m_takeLevel; // Take Profit (in points or % ATR) //--- Money management parameters int m_maxCountOfOrders; // Max number of simultaneously open positions CSymbolInfo *m_symbolInfo; // Object for getting information about the symbol properties double m_tp; // Stop Loss in points double m_sl; // Take Profit in points //--- Methods int SignalForOpen(); // Signal to open a position void OpenBuy(); // Open a BUY position void OpenSell(); // Open a SELL position double ChannelWidth(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES p_tf = PERIOD_D1); // Calculate the ATR value void UpdateLevels(); // Update SL and TP levels // Private constructor CSimpleCandlesStrategy(string p_params); public: // Static constructor STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(CSimpleCandlesStrategy); virtual string operator~() override; // Convert object to string virtual void Tick() override; // OnTick event handler }; // Register the CFactorable descendant class REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(CSimpleCandlesStrategy);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base class of objects created from a string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CFactorable { // ... public: // ... // Create an object from the initialization string static CFactorable* Create(string p_params); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create an object from the initialization string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CFactorable* CFactorable::Create(string p_params) { // Pointer to the object being created CFactorable* object = NULL; // Read the object class name string className = CFactorable::ReadClassName(p_params); // Find and call the corresponding constructor depending on the class name int i; SEARCH(CFactorableCreator::creators, className == CFactorableCreator::creators[i].m_className, i); if(i != -1) { object = CFactorableCreator::creators[i].m_creator(p_params); } // If the object is not created or is created in the invalid state, report an error if(!object) { PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__" | ERROR: Constructor not found for:\n%s", p_params); } else if(!object.IsValid()) { PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__ " | ERROR: Created object is invalid for:\n%s", p_params); delete object; // Remove the invalid object object = NULL; } return object; }
