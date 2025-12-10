Specification
Standalone AI bot to send real-time buy/sell signals to crypto traders via SMS, targeting the 2025 bull run and scaling to a large user base. It pulls live data (price, volume, order book) from Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Uniswap using CCXT APIs and WebSocket, with optional X sentiment (xAI API) or news (NewsAPI) for extra context. Adapt our NinjaTrader ML algo for crypto, using inputs like price, volume, RSI, MACD, and ATR to generate signals (e.g., “Buy BTC at $85k, 10x leverage, target $90k, stop $83k”), trained on 2021 bull run and 2025 data for 70%+ accuracy and <2s latency. Signals deliver via Twilio SMS (<5s total latency), with options for limited or unlimited signals daily, plus Telegram/Discord integration and an API endpoint for advanced users. Store user data (phone numbers, signal limits, prefs like risk 2x-20x and coins) in PostgreSQL. Use Python with FastAPI, TensorFlow/PyTorch for ML, AWS (EC2, S3, Lambda) for infra, and Twilio for SMS. Build over 10 weeks: W1-2 set up APIs and port ML, W3-5 train and backtest, W6-8 develop signal formatting and Twilio integration, W9-10 add user system and test with 100 users. Make it fast, simple, scalable to handle a large user load, and standalone no platform dependencies.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
15
20%
Arbitration
6
0% / 100%
Overdue
3
20%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
50%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
366
71%
Arbitration
18
33% / 44%
Overdue
14
4%
Free
Published: 14 codes
18
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
20
Rating
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Ninjatrader strategy to MT4 30+ USDHey bro, can you help with NT8. On a vps, multiple algos and prop account but the strategies keep getting out of sync, going from true to false for no reason….. mid trade it pops errors.The algo codes are locked… other than that it’s open VPs, NT8 and strategy is open You will notice in the strategies xml that there are standard, then 100k and 50k versions…… Also I did version that are in strategy labeled "Apex"
Traingview indicator 30+ USDI would like to create an indicator for my strategy on trading view , my strategy involves a liquidity sweep , wick or candle body closure , this needs to happen inside a higher time frame pd array such as a fair value gap that’s atleast 5m + and there needs to be an inversion fair value gap for my entry , I want the fair value gaps on all time frames so I can see them all on the 1 minute chart but i want the fair
Tradingview Pine script 30+ USDcan you help me with making a simple tradingview/script that draws boxes labeling consolidation areas according to my specifications? IF anyone can help with this kindly do well to bid to this so we can discuss more about the project thanka
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USDI have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
Hacker (Gold) Scalper Ai 50+ USDTake your gold trading to the next level with CyberGold Scalper , the ultimate XAUUSD MT5 EA designed for precision, speed, and reliability. ✅ Features: Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5, M15, H1 filters for smarter entries. ATR & RSI Based Signals: Trade only when the market conditions favor profit. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk is automatically calculated based on your balance. Partial Profit & Trailing Stop: Maximize
Ninjatrader 100+ USDHello Dear I have an existing, working NinjaTrader 8 bot and need a small, surgical modification (no rewrite). Work needed: Remove manual trade-direction selector Add automatic 1-hour SMT bias logic (MNQ vs MES, 3-candle swing points) SMT bias must persist until invalidated or flipped Add simple chart annotations (bias color + line) Everything else in the bot must remain unchanged. Looking for a developer experienced
Project information
Budget
150 - 180 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 6 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders182
Arbitrage count0