MQL5 Experts
Specification
Hello everyone.
I need someone that is able to develop for me a MT5 EA that perform VERY WELL on XAUUSD.
Every strategy is accepted.
By applying, please send me screenshot of results since 2020.
Thank you.
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
VAT (20%): 20 USD
Total: 120 USD
For the developer90 USD
Customer
Placed orders64
Arbitrage count0