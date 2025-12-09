Hello Developers- Any experience coder who specializes in complex TradingView-to-MQL4/5 conversions.

i want to convert swift algo indicator to mql4/5 EA and swift algo is NON - REPAINT indicator, and convert non-repaint like this

no need add extra things code same like trading view indicator..mean we need main signal logic same like swift algo in mt4/5 ..no need add extra zone,drawing object, text, levels ....only show simple arrow at given signal it will do and show setting in input parameter that's way we can adjust signal to change by this.

i attach pic of TV indicator and send script in chat