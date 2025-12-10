Specification
I need a TradeStation EasyLanguage developer to create a simple one-shot intraday strategy for any 5-minute stock chart. I will manually enter five inputs: LowerBuyPrice, UpperBuyPrice, StopPrice, TargetPrice, and QtyShares.
During regular U.S. equity hours, the strategy should enter long once when price trades between my buy levels, then exit only if the StopPrice or TargetPrice is hit, or if I close the position manually. It must use intrabar/IOG logic so orders trigger immediately and take only one trade per activation.
No extra filters or safety checks — the strategy should follow my exact inputs.
Deliverables:
-
Clean, compilable EasyLanguage source code
-
Simple instructions (or screenshots) on adding the strategy, setting inputs, and enabling live automation with the correct IOG settings.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
15
27%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
20%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
80+ USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0