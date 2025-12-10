

I need a TradeStation EasyLanguage developer to create a simple one-shot intraday strategy for any 5-minute stock chart. I will manually enter five inputs: LowerBuyPrice, UpperBuyPrice, StopPrice, TargetPrice, and QtyShares.



During regular U.S. equity hours, the strategy should enter long once when price trades between my buy levels, then exit only if the StopPrice or TargetPrice is hit, or if I close the position manually. It must use intrabar/IOG logic so orders trigger immediately and take only one trade per activation.

No extra filters or safety checks — the strategy should follow my exact inputs.

