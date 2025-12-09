MQL5 Experts
Specification
Update RAMA martingale EA to operate on Indian time, add X-minute reset that restarts a fresh series after reset, integrate session and global locks for safety, and limit all trading actions to a specific custom window only.
Review: Shoaib is outstanding—reset fresh start logic done cleanly, trading window precise. Fast and reliable!
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
8
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
35
34%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 2 codes
14
Rating
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders23
Arbitrage count0