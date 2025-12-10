MQL5 Experts
Specification
I hope you're doing well! I have a script for copy trading on MT5, but I'm facing a few issues that require your expertise to resolve. If you have the skills in this area, please apply now!
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
VAT (21%): 6.3 - 10.5 USD
Total: 36 - 60.5 USD
For the developer27 - 45 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0