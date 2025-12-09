I need a developer to

Fix inconsistent % risk per trade (position sizing bug)

Optimize two EAs( EURUSD H4 and XAUUSD M15)

Targets: 70% win rate on M15, 60% on H4

Must keep max daily drawdown ≤ 4% (FTMO style)

Each EA must use fixed SL and TP

Backtest for minimum 1 year or 100+ trades

No overfitting ,stability and account protection are important





To apply :Please provide examples of similar optimization work

Looking for clean, accurate, and reliable results.



