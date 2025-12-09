Specification
I need a developer to
Fix inconsistent % risk per trade (position sizing bug)
Optimize two EAs( EURUSD H4 and XAUUSD M15)
Targets: 70% win rate on M15, 60% on H4
Must keep max daily drawdown ≤ 4% (FTMO style)
Each EA must use fixed SL and TP
Backtest for minimum 1 year or 100+ trades
No overfitting ,stability and account protection are important
Looking for clean, accurate, and reliable results.
To apply :Please provide examples of similar optimization work
