Specification
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HamerrAI_BOT.mq4 | //| EMA crossover + ATR SL/TP, risk % lot sizing, trailing stop | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict //--- inputs input int FastEMAPeriod = 9; input int SlowEMAPeriod = 21; input int ATRPeriod = 14; input double ATRMultiplier = 1.5; // SL = ATR * multiplier input double RiskPercent = 1.0; // risk per trade (% of balance) input double MaxSpreadPoints = 50; // in points (for 5-digit brokers 50 points = 5 pips) input int MagicNumber = 202501; input int MaxTrades = 2; input bool UseTrailingStop = true; input int TrailingStopPoints = 30; // in points input bool UseBreakEven = true; input int BreakEvenPoints = 20; // move to BE after this many points in profit input int TradeStartHour = 0; // allowed trading hours (local broker time) input int TradeEndHour = 23; input double MinLot = 0.01; input double MaxLot = 5.0; input int Slippage = 3; //--- globals datetime lastBarTime = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double GetATR(string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift) { // Average True Range using iATR return iATR(symbol, timeframe, period, shift); } double GetEMA(string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift) { // iMA with MODE_EMA return iMA(symbol, timeframe, period, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, shift); } int CountOpenTradesForMagic(int magic) { int count=0; for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==magic && OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) count++; } } return count; } double CalculateLotSize(double stopLossPips) { // Calculate lot size by RiskPercent of free margin / account balance double riskMoney = AccountBalance() * (RiskPercent/100.0); // value per point for 1 lot: double tickValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE); double tickSize = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE); double point = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT); // For MT4, SL in pips -> convert to points (pips * 10 for 5-digit) double slPoints = stopLossPips; if(point==0) point = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT); // approximate money per 1 lot per point: double valuePerPointPerLot = tickValue / tickSize * point; // approximate if(valuePerPointPerLot <= 0) valuePerPointPerLot = tickValue; // fallback double lots = 0.01; // Money risked for 1 lot = valuePerPointPerLot * slPoints * (1/point) // Simpler calculation using MODE_LOTSIZE, MODE_TICKVALUE info: double lotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP); double lotMin = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT); double lotMax = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT); if(lotStep<=0) lotStep = 0.01; if(lotMin<=0) lotMin = MinLot; if(lotMax<=0) lotMax = MaxLot; // Money risk for 1 lot (approx): double riskPerLot = (stopLossPips * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE) / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE)); if(riskPerLot<=0) riskPerLot = 1.0; lots = NormalizeDouble(riskMoney / riskPerLot, 2); // enforce limits if(lots < lotMin) lots = lotMin; if(lots > lotMax) lots = lotMax; // round to lot step double steps = MathRound(lots / lotStep); lots = steps * lotStep; if(lots < lotMin) lots = lotMin; return NormalizeDouble(lots, 2); } void ManageOpenTrades() { for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber || OrderSymbol() != Symbol()) continue; // trailing stop if(UseTrailingStop && OrderType()<=OP_SELL) { double currentPrice = (OrderType()==OP_BUY) ? Bid : Ask; double openPrice = OrderOpenPrice(); double profitPoints = 0; if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) profitPoints = (currentPrice - openPrice)/Point; else profitPoints = (openPrice - currentPrice)/Point; // break even if(UseBreakEven && profitPoints >= BreakEvenPoints) { double newSL; if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { newSL = OrderOpenPrice() + BreakEvenPoints * Point; if(newSL > OrderStopLoss()) { bool res = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, clrYellow); } } else { newSL = OrderOpenPrice() - BreakEvenPoints * Point; if(newSL < OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()==0) { bool res = OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), newSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, clrYellow); } } } if(profitPoints >= TrailingStopPoints) { double desiredSL; if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { desiredSL = currentPrice - TrailingStopPoints * Point; if(desiredSL > OrderStopLoss()) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), desiredSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, clrGreen); } else { desiredSL = currentPrice + TrailingStopPoints * Point; if(desiredSL < OrderStopLoss() || OrderStopLoss()==0) OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), desiredSL, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, clrGreen); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // only run on new bar datetime currentBarTime = iTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0); if(currentBarTime == lastBarTime) { // still same bar -> only manage existing trades (trailing) ManageOpenTrades(); return; } lastBarTime = currentBarTime; // Time filter int hour = TimeHour(TimeCurrent()); if(hour < TradeStartHour || hour > TradeEndHour) return; // Spread check double spread = (Ask - Bid) / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT); if(spread > MaxSpreadPoints) return; // count existing our trades int openCount = CountOpenTradesForMagic(MagicNumber); if(openCount >= MaxTrades) { ManageOpenTrades(); return; } // Get EMA values: shift 1 is previous closed bar, shift 0 is current forming bar double emaFastPrev = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMAPeriod, 1); double emaSlowPrev = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMAPeriod, 1); double emaFastCurr = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMAPeriod, 2); // note: shift orientation double emaSlowCurr = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMAPeriod, 2); // Actually for safety let's use shift 1 and 2 to detect last closed-bar crossover double fast_now = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMAPeriod, 1); double slow_now = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMAPeriod, 1); double fast_prev = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, FastEMAPeriod, 2); double slow_prev = GetEMA(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, SlowEMAPeriod, 2); // ATR for stop sizing (in points) double atr = GetATR(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, ATRPeriod, 1); if(atr<=0) atr = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT)*10; double slPips = NormalizeDouble((atr * ATRMultiplier)/MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT),0); // Determine signal on the last closed bar bool buySignal = (fast_prev < slow_prev) && (fast_now > slow_now); bool sellSignal = (fast_prev > slow_prev) && (fast_now < slow_now); if(buySignal) { double sl = Ask - slPips * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT); double tp = Ask + slPips * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT) * 2.0; // default 2:1 RR double lots = CalculateLotSize(slPips / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT)); int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, lots, Ask, Slippage, sl, tp, "EMA_ATR BUY", MagicNumber, 0, clrBlue); if(ticket<0) { Print("Buy order failed: ", GetLastError()); } } else if(sellSignal) { double sl = Bid + slPips * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT); double tp = Bid - slPips * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT) * 2.0; double lots = CalculateLotSize(slPips / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_POINT)); int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, lots, Bid, Slippage, sl, tp, "EMA_ATR SELL", MagicNumber, 0, clrRed); if(ticket<0) { Print("Sell order failed: ", GetLastError()); } } // manage trailing stops for existing trades ManageOpenTrades(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Responded
