Specification
I need a custom Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades AUDUSD and AUDCAD using a medium-risk strategy. It should use fixed lot size, stop-loss and take-profit, and limit open trades. The bot must be compatible with Pepperstone live accounts and optimized for H1 timeframe. No martingale or grid strategies. I want clean code, reliable execution, and visible trade logic. File format should be .ex5.
Project information
Budget
30 - 50 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0