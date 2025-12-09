FreelanceSections

Welcome to my freelance profile.
I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in:

  • Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5)

  • EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support

  • Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring

  • Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation

  • Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning

My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that every task is delivered with:

  • Clear communication

  • Structured work process

  • Reliable execution

  • Thorough testing before delivery

Whether you require support for EA installation, indicator configuration, trading system review, or full automation of your strategy, I provide clean, efficient, and professional solutions.

My goal is simple:
Deliver high-quality work that improves your trading performance.


