Professional Algorithmic Trading Specialist | EA/Indicator Development | Strategy Optimization | Signal Setup & MT4/MT5 Technical Support
Specification
Welcome to my freelance profile.
I am a disciplined and detail-oriented trading systems specialist with strong expertise in:
-
Algorithmic Trading (MT4 & MT5)
-
EA/Indicator Setup & Technical Support
-
Signal Creation, Optimization & Risk Structuring
-
Strategy Testing & Performance Evaluation
-
Trade Automation & System Fine-Tuning
My work is based on accuracy, transparency, and strict professional standards. I ensure that every task is delivered with:
-
Clear communication
-
Structured work process
-
Reliable execution
-
Thorough testing before delivery
Whether you require support for EA installation, indicator configuration, trading system review, or full automation of your strategy, I provide clean, efficient, and professional solutions.
My goal is simple:
Deliver high-quality work that improves your trading performance.