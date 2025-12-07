Specification
I want you to build an HFT-style algo trading bot focusing on ultra-low latency logic, fast execution, and order-book microstructure.
Follow these requirements:
———————
1. GENERAL BOT SPECIFICATIONS
Platform: MT5 (MQL5)
Execution type: High-frequency trading style
Strategy basis:
Order book imbalance
Tick-by-tick microtrend detection
Latency-optimized scalping
Micro-arbitrage between bid/ask pressure
Queue position logic (when possible)
One toolchain: provide fully functional MQL5 code that compiles.
———————
2. DATA SOURCES & SIGNALS
Include:
Real-time tick stream (OnTick)
Order Book (Level 2) using MarketBookAdd()
Spread tracking and spread-based signals
Imbalance detection:
Buy volume vs sell volume
Best bid/ask changes
Microstructure patterns:
Bid exhaustion
Ask exhaustion
Sudden depth disappearance
Quote stuffing detection (if possible)
———————
3. ENTRY LOGIC RULES
Create multiple entry conditions:
Imbalance ratio threshold (example: ask > bid by X%)
Price acceleration over last N ticks
Spread drops below threshold
Best bid lifts 2+ ticks in < 50 ms
Best ask drops 2+ ticks in < 50 ms
Make the rules tunable in input parameters.
———————
4. EXIT LOGIC
Include auto exit based on:
Micro take-profit (0.05%–0.10%)
Micro stop-loss (0.03%–0.05%)
Sudden spread widening
Reverse imbalance
Order book shift against the position
Time-based exit (milliseconds)
———————
5. RISK MANAGEMENT
Implement:
Max trades per second
Daily loss limit
Daily profit cap
Auto-disable after limit hit
Auto reduction of lot size when volatility spikes
———————
6. EXECUTION SPEED OPTIMIZATION
Tell the bot to:
Pre-allocate memory
Use lightweight arrays
Avoid heavy loops
Avoid indicators
Keep logic pure tick-based
Conditional checks optimized for speed
———————
7. OUTPUT REQUIREMENTS
Your response must include:
Clear explanation of the strategy
Full MQL5 code
Separate helper functions for:
Order book processing
Latency timing
Imbalance calculations
Fast trade execution
Comments throughout the code
Instructions on compiling and running it
Write everything cleanly, optimized, and ready to run.