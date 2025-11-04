MQL5 Indicators Forex
Specification
EMA TDI FILTER
Hello
loking for Tdi indicator that use ema as filter
ema 200 for trend direction
ema 50 for pullback
for pullback price has to touch or go below 50 ema but does not have more tha 2 candle that open and close below 200ema ( if 3 candle open and close below 200ema the signal is false)
tdi grean line (rsi line)has to be out of the band and above OB level eg 68) and then return to the band
once it return to the band show alert at the time candle close
Indicator must have input for tdi and emas
indicator must print arrow below that candle trigger
see photo for more info
sorry english is not my language
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
196
48%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
47
74%
Arbitration
4
50% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
6
0% / 33%
Overdue
3
17%
Loaded
8
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
1119
43%
Arbitration
47
49% / 23%
Overdue
84
8%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
184
42%
Arbitration
25
56% / 20%
Overdue
12
7%
Working
13
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
5
40%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
16
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
17
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
18
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
19
Rating
Projects
945
47%
Arbitration
309
58% / 27%
Overdue
125
13%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0