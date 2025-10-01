We are looking for someone who can code a tradingview indicator for us, which sends alerts after criteria has been met.

This indicator works on the ‘Session Volume Profile’ chart of tradingview. So for testing purposes, the coder should have access to this chart on a paid tradingview plan.

This indicator should put a line or a box around the Point Of Control of the volume chart.

We need a coder that understands this chart and is familiar with indicators that can send alerts to the user. Thinking with us to optimize this indicator is preferred.

Coder should be available to help out bugs from original assignment, and will be asked to potentially add settings to the indicator (for extra payment)

I will provide you with a general breakdown of what we want, and go into detail later on this document.

Main function indicator: