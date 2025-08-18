Other Other
Specification
What I need: A Nadex Bot that will trade on multiple assets based on the open and close prices.
Order Flow: Nadex Binary Option Open Indicative Price > Bot Places Order
Buy/Sell in Nadex: Depending on conditions, either Market or Limit order.
Trade Size: Adjustable
Asset: Any
Period: All
Threshold Stop: The bot should stop trading if my Nadex account goes lower than an adjustable amount.
Bot should work on Live and Demo accounts.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
2
Rating
Projects
12
0%
Arbitration
22
0% / 77%
Overdue
4
33%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
8
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
9
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
6
17% / 67%
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
MT5 EA Optimization & Backtesting (Gold M1) 30 - 40 USDLooking for an experienced MQL5 developer to optimize and backtest an existing MT5 Expert Advisor . Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M1 Task: Parameter optimization + performance analysis Deliverables: Optimized settings and backtest results
Title: MT5 Forex EA Development Request 50 - 100 USDI need an experienced MT5 EA developer to create a fast, AI‑driven scalper that opens multiple trades, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has two modes – 24/7 unlimited and a 10 % daily profit stop. Aim for ~9‑10 % daily returns. Let’s discuss if you can help. You might try a search for the video
Need for a writer for my channel 100 - 200 USDi need a writer and moderator for my channel that have experience that can moderate a new channel that contain news and analyses no siganls and a professional look and payment will be from 100 to 200 as the experience and the professionality
Market Killer Indicator 30 - 500 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScalperEA.mq5 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Template" #property version "1.00" #property strict input int FastEMA = 8; input int SlowEMA = 21; input int AtrPeriod = 14; input double StopAtrMult = 1.2; input double TpAtrMult = 1.0; input double RiskPercent = 0.5; // percent account
NinjaTrader Automation 40 - 50 USDI have an indicator that I would like to create .. Me Nov 13 at 3:42 PM Hello .. I would like a custom indicator for ninja trader 8 .. Here are the details. I want Asian session, London Session, and Ny session to be marked out with different colors. I want the highs and lows of each session to be marked out using the 30 min time frame. I want a feature that marks out fair value gaps. (able to change time frame no
Project information
Budget
30 - 150 USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0