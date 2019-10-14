[SOLVED] Installing MT5 on Ubuntu - page 2

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Thanks Marco, got MT5 the way you said. Now i miss my 64bit MT5 lol

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Please try like this.




I have the same problem.

I used with a good experience MQL5 since a month ago, then I accepted an upgrade of it and then it doesn't work anymore. I dis-installed all, and my problem is that when I try to install, it goes good up to filling data about server and account. 

It seems it doesn't accept my data and I don't know why.


I've not understood your solution.

You suggest to create a folder in Wine/.../Programs/MT5 and then put files inside. But which files? When can I find those files?

Thanks

 

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Issues in installing Metatrader5

managertop40, 2017.04.06 10:28

I solved using the following procedure on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

  1. remove all old installation of Metatrader and Wine with the following commands in a Ubuntu terminal: 
    sudo apt-get --purge remove wine
    rm -r "$HOME/.wine"
    rm  $HOME/.config/menus/applications-merged/wine*
    rm -r "$HOME/.local/share/applications/wine"
    rm $HOME/.local/share/desktop-directories/wine*
    rm $HOME/.local/share/icons/????_*.xpm
    sudo apt-get remove --purge wine
    sudo apt-get update
    sudo apt-get autoclean
    sudo apt-get clean
    sudo apt-get autoremove
    Removing Wine will remove also Metatrader

  2. Install Wine inabling also 32bit version (Metatrader5 doesn't work yet in x64 version):


    sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 
    wget https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/Release.key
    sudo apt-key add Release.key
    sudo apt-add-repository https://dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu/
    sudo apt-get install --install-recommends winehq-stable

    1. Then download metasetup.exe in a folder

    2. Put the terminal in that folder
    3. Type the following commands: 
      WINEPREFIX="$HOME/.wine32" WINEARCH=win32 wine wineboot
      WINEPREFIX=~/.wine32 wine mt5setup.exe
      WINEPREFIX=~/.wine32 wine terminal.exe

    4. Enjoy it





 
managertop40:

I have the same problem.

I used with a good experience MQL5 since a month ago, then I accepted an upgrade of it and then it doesn't work anymore. I dis-installed all, and my problem is that when I try to install, it goes good up to filling data about server and account. 

It seems it doesn't accept my data and I don't know why.


I've not understood your solution.

You suggest to create a folder in Wine/.../Programs/MT5 and then put files inside. But which files? When can I find those files?

Thanks

The files you can pull from a windows machine...

Put it on USB or sdcard and transfer it to the linux machine, then run with wine.

 

I just moved the post to here (it is about MT4 sorry but as far as I see - the user is totally lost about the issue ...)

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GBP/USD forecast

yadice, 2018.01.08 04:33

sorry guys. install mt4 in ubuntu. this means what? insert my account broker. always fail. please help

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MT4 asked for proxy server during installation

Rafal Wieczorek, 2016.06.12 23:38

You need to install winhttp library to support downloading files from HTTPS sites. If you're using winetricks, install by:

winetricks winhttp


 

For Linux and MacOs, I strongly recommend PlayOnLinux and PlayOnMac as it helps to manage wine versions, dependencies and wine folders easily.

That said, the experience of MT on other platforms is limited : market, no 64 bits etc ..., yet it stays useful if you're just watching at charts, or an account yet ready

If you really want to work with MT, the tester, editor etc .. you'd better use a virtualbox with a minimalistic windows 64 bits installation.

 

It seams that MetaTrader 5 x64 (build 1745) is now working on ubuntu 16.04 with wine 3+ (I'm using 3.0-rc6).

At least I can now use the MQL5 Cloud Network in the Strategy Tester. The market does still not work, but developing and backtesting works fine.

I just downloaded the Development branch, double clicked mt5setup.exe and everything just worked :)

 
Hi, 
I have a problem. I wonder how I can solve this. Could you help? This occurred in mt5 and I cannot resize the window in any way.
My system UBUNTU 18.04.2 lts .


mt5
 

As of Oct 13, 2019, I confirm MT5 fully functional in Ubuntu 19, including 64 bits and Marketplace.

Follow each step at https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_linux

I've been waiting for this update around 5 years =)  just a bit randomly laggy but it works!

Installation on Linux - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
Installation on Linux - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. Linux systems are widely used in smartphones and server hardware. Many home PC users prefer it to MS Windows series. One of the Linux features is the absence of a unified distribution kit. Different groups of...
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