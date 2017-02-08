New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements
This just came two years late when I need to manage every trade as an individual position NOT combine deals.
I'm just too lazy to port to MT5.
FYI, I cannot run MT5 anymore under Linux with wine. I get this message "a debugger has been found running in your system. Please, unload it from memory and restart your program."
I don't use a debugger.
FYI, I cannot run MT5 anymore under Linux with wine. I get this message "a debugger has been found running in your system. Please, unload it from memory and restart your program."
I don't use a debugger.
This message?
There is thread in russian part of the forum - this thread, and you can read it using in-build online translator which is located above every post there (you can select your language for example):
So, they found the decision to fix it: they found this small article and followed all the steps and everything was fixed.
If you can not fix so make a post to this russian thread and users of rus part of the forum will help I hope.
- appdb.winehq.org
This message?
There is thread in russian part of the forum - this thread, and you can read it using in-build online translator which is located above every post there (you can select your language for example):
So, they found the decision to fix it: they found this small article and followed all the steps and everything was fixed.
If you can not fix so make a post to this russian thread and users of rus part of the forum will help I hope.
Thank you!
Indeed the solution is to run metatrader with the 32-bit libs (wine32).
Try to disable date and price scale of the chart object either via the object properties dialog
or through 'ObjectSetInteger' commands, both will not work.
Create a chart object on a chart that shows date and price scale.
Try to disable date and price scale of the chart object either via the properties dialog
or through 'ObjectSetInteger' commands, both will not work.
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, January 27, 2017. The new version features the following changes:
On hedging accounts, the new history form is similar to the account history used in MetaTrader 4.
Declaration of the resource variable
Features
Examples of Use
If false, drawing of any price chart attributes is disabled and all chart border indents are eliminated, including time and price scales, quick navigation bar, Calendar event labels, trade labels, indicator and bar tooltips, indicator subwindows, volume histograms, etc.
Disabling the drawing is a perfect solution for creating a custom program interface using graphical resources.
The graphical objects are always drawn regardless of the CHART_SHOW property value.
Functions ChartGetInteger and ChartSetInteger allow getting and setting the property.
New properties for working with memory
Four new properties can be received through CLGetInfoIntegrer:
bool CLExecutionStatus(int kernel)
Returns the OpenCL program execution status. The OpenCL program kernel handle is passed as the parameter.
bool CLSetKernelArgMemLocal(int kernel_handle,int arg_index,ulong local_mem_size)
Sets the local buffer as an argument of the kernel function. The OpenCL program kernel handle, the number of the OpenCL function argument and the buffer size are passed as parameters.
{
if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
{
short sym=TranslateKey((int)lparam);
//--- if the entered character is successfully converted to Unicode
if(sym>0)
Print(sym,"'",ShortToString(sym),"'");
else
Print("Error in TranslateKey for key=",lparam);
}
}
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.