MQL5 Cloud Network not working

New comment
 

Hi,

just updated to new build 1816, and now, when backtesting, the Cloud network is connected but not using the agents or doing anything.


Cloud Network


I have clicked on "Enable" when right-clicking, sign-out/sign-in.


Has it happened to anyone else?

 

You can check this summary - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud (if you do not find your case on this summary so write to the service desk).

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Myql agent manager

Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27

Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".

New comment