MQL5 Cloud Network not working
You can check this summary - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud (if you do not find your case on this summary so write to the service desk).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.19 08:45
Some discussion threads which may help to newbies:
MetaTester Agents won't start to workLittle question of a newbie
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".
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Hi,
just updated to new build 1816, and now, when backtesting, the Cloud network is connected but not using the agents or doing anything.
I have clicked on "Enable" when right-clicking, sign-out/sign-in.
Has it happened to anyone else?