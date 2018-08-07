Installation of MT4 on Ubuntu using Wine: error "required Windows 7"
managertop40:
So what can I do?
Hello,
I tried to install Metatrader4 following the instructions I found here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1358?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&utm_campaign=download.mt4.linux
When I downloaded the file.exe from here https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download I got this error:
"Operating system not supported!
Please update to Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or followings.
The trading on financial markets require the maximum security and performance"
So what can I do?
install windows 7
Ok, I got it, but how to launch Wine Configuration?
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Hello,
I tried to install Metatrader4 following the instructions I found here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1358?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&utm_campaign=download.mt4.linux
When I downloaded the file.exe from here https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download I got this error:
"Operating system not supported!
Please update to Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or followings.
The trading on financial markets require the maximum security and performance"
So what can I do?