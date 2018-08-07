Installation of MT4 on Ubuntu using Wine: error "required Windows 7"

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Hello,

I tried to install Metatrader4 following the instructions I found here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1358?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&utm_campaign=download.mt4.linux

When I downloaded the file.exe from here https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download I got this error:

"Operating system not supported!

Please update to Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or followings.

The trading on financial markets require the maximum security and performance"


So what can I do?

MetaTrader 4 on Linux
MetaTrader 4 on Linux
  • www.mql5.com
Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. Linux systems are widely used in smartphones and server hardware. Many home PC users prefer it to MS Windows series. In this article, you will find out how to work in MetaTrader 4 via one of the Linux versions...
 
managertop40:

Hello,

I tried to install Metatrader4 following the instructions I found here https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1358?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&utm_campaign=download.mt4.linux

When I downloaded the file.exe from here https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download I got this error:

"Operating system not supported!

Please update to Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 or followings.

The trading on financial markets require the maximum security and performance"


So what can I do?

install windows 7

 
 
Ok, I got it, but how to launch Wine Configuration?
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