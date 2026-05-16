Examples: MetaTrader 4 on Linux - page 3
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the wget link to winetricks github doesn't work anymore.
Went directly to github page but don't know how to install from github. We have to 'make' and 'install' something, but not sure which file
I notice this thread is quite old and even metatraders tutorial is very out-dated.
What IS the latest?
I'm running ubuntu-mate 16.04 and I get the proxy server dialog pop up... I've run MT4 using wine on Ubuntu for years. Why has it suddenly got so difficult; impossible?
Easiest would be if Metaquotes makes a native version, for OSX also, although many brokers have a "MT4 for Mac" available, so, wine is clearly working for them.
$ wget http://winetricks.org/winetricks -O ~/bin/winetricksworks here without a problem!?
So sad,
Currently it is IMPOSSIBLE to make a fresh INSTALL of METATRADER4 onto a LINUX system!!!
Things written in the article are totally useless (outdated).
I've tried everything, but without success.
It always asks for a proxy configuration!!!
HEY METAQUOTES! WHY DON'T YOU MAKE A STEP-BY-STEP WORKAROUND FOR THIS ISSUE?!
Is working with devel version
1. uninstall old version
sudo apt-get autoremove wine
2. and after do:
Add the repository:
Update packages:
Then install (example for the development branch):
If apt-get complains about missing dependencies, install them, then repeat the last two steps (update and install).
@Damos approach worked for me. I am using Linux Mint 18 and MT4 is working great. You can also install themes to give a decent look and feel(at least). For a nice theme, you can check out http://www.istartedsomething.com/20061029/royale-noir/#downloadlink, below is what my MT4 platform looks like
Is working fine.
Please don't believe those who claim IMPOSSIBLE and all that, they simply don(t) know what they are doing or what causes the proxy window.
Does anyone here have any signals working on linux from https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt4 ?
Has anyone managed to install an EA from the Market tab under Linux, since the problem has been know for several years?
For me, the latest is that MT4 appears to be only useful on linux if all you want is manual live trading, write your own programs, use code base or use indicators?
I've sadly had to purchase a Windows pc for the sole reason too run a fully functioning MT4 platform that I can use signals (and put up with annoyance of frequent windows and anti virus updates). It would be wonderful to have a fully functioning MT4 platform running on Linux.
Any help / advice on how to get signals working on Linux would be greatly appreciated.
Is working fine.
Please don't believe those who claim IMPOSSIBLE and all that, they simply don(t) know what they are doing or what causes the proxy window.
Well in that case, genius, why don't you explain what causes the proxy window and how to fix it? Or what we have to do to be able to modify indicators?
I did already.
Many times actually.
But people keep posting these proxy problems without searching the site for a solution.
The installer fails to set up a secure connection and as a result the proxy window appears.
The solution is to update the necessary packages, Gecko and Mono.
Or to use a portable version of metatrader since it is not necessary to actually install the terminal.
A portable copy will run fine.(even the one straight from your C: drive !)
As for the (Market) indicators and EA's no they do not work and have never worked,
Simply because if they did it would become peanuts to copy them and this would pose a security threat for the developers/sellers.
Here is it is on Kali, directly from the Live DVD !
For those that want to be sure about things, (and stay in control) you can monitor your system and connections in Kali, using the build in WireShark.
Here are the steps for Knoppix, directly from USB Drive or (micro)-SD Card.
In case of a system failure you can use this USB Drive to boot up (almost) any machine as to manage your open positions.
It works out of the box with mobile modems in case your local connection drops.
Security is important if you take trading seriously.
Anyway here are the steps.
That's it !
In case you wonder about the USB drive itself just download the Knoppix ISO (currently 7.6.1) and burn it to your USB drive with UnetBootin.
MAKE SURE YOU SELECT THE CORRECT DRIVE (!) OR YOU WILL LOSE YOUR FILES/DATA !!!
If you are not sure just don't do it and ask someone who knows how to do it.
If that's done you can boot your system from the USB Drive and set up your trading environment following the steps above.
And you will be able to take your personal trading environment with you, anywhere you go.
So sad,
Currently it is IMPOSSIBLE to make a fresh INSTALL of METATRADER4 onto a LINUX system!!!
Things written in the article are totally useless (outdated).
I've tried everything, but without success.
It always asks for a proxy configuration!!!
HEY METAQUOTES! WHY DON'T YOU MAKE A STEP-BY-STEP WORKAROUND FOR THIS ISSUE?!
Is working fine
( you can delete my this comment ) - :)