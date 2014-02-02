Which is the most effective way to challenge and increase your skills in developing EA? - page 2

If people are going to charge for coding they should be able to do the Job,  not learn what they need to know to do it while doing it . . .  how can a provider take the Job and say they can deliver while trying to learn what they need to do the Job ?  isn't that selling under false pretences ?
 
Yes, it is selling under false pretense ... if they do-not deliver (and/or) on time. I believe in real-life, some projects are just so unique that It'll probably never get done if the company hiring for the service needed someone who had already done it.
 
angevoyageur:

It's a very interesting poll. I am not sure there is a "most effective way" working for every coder. It depends of the background and the personality of each one. It depends also on the goal and the needs of each programmer.

From my experience, creating program for customers (job or commercial product) for other people is the most stressful, and if you can manage this stress, you can learn a lot, and not only about programming.

 This is true. Coding for others you also learn how to handle all kinds of clients and also gives you an extra source of income while doing what you like.
 
 Yes this is partly true but at the end of the day the client will be the judge and decide wether to give the coder another job or not. But in my view the best way to increase your skills as a coder(and that doesn't only mean knowing mql like angevoyageur said) is by coding for others even if you are already good at coding for yourself because it teaches you a lot more that goes together with your coding skill. I personally used to code my own stuff and never expected i would code for others but some of those that liked my work started sending me jobs and i decided why not code for others too.
 
I don't mean that the Coder has coded what is required before/already . . .  I mean the coder is already of such competency that they are able to code what is required without having to look up how to use an array or write to files.  

It also selling under false pretences if they say "I can do this" when in reality they do not really know if they can or can't because you haven't yet got the required knowledge to do the job in question. 
Yeah I can agree with that.

I wonder what should come first ... coding a commercial product || coding for the jobs section?

I wonder who makes a better jobs_employee ... Intermediate programmer in mql || Advanced professional programmer who knows allot of programming languages. Of course the pro needs to learn mql. If the project is something like a "turtle trend following system" || "classic Fibonacci retrace system"  ... who would you hire?

I think you have to be an expert to solve any communication with customers. IMHO, communication with customers is a problem itself.

Therefore, you must first acquire a lot of knowledge on your own, with your own projects. Then later, you can start with small projects for your customers.

 
You would hope that the professional software engineer will understand the importance of a clear requirements document,  alas some coding for a living do not,  but on balance the professional will establish what is to be done and have this agreed clearly and unambiguously with the client before any coding starts.  The professional is also more likely to understand about version control and backups . . .
 
Simple learn coding, practice with personal projects then code for others to polish and become a random idea capable coder with good client tolerance and compromise then you now will be a good "coder" not coder that knows all programing then hits margin call.
 
I'm not a programmer but I am an expert  creator . I can do this through the wizard. when I realized that wizard was missing of some modules that I thought could improve my robots I have asked Angevoyageur to do some jobs very useful. the exchange of information has greatly increased my skills. I try to create my expert working as a tailor customs made dress. Each symbol has its own cycles and requires different parameters . So starting from history and from backtest I can choose the best indicators, time frames, trailing, sl, tp.
