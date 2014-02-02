Which is the most effective way to challenge and increase your skills in developing EA? - page 2
It's a very interesting poll. I am not sure there is a "most effective way" working for every coder. It depends of the background and the personality of each one. It depends also on the goal and the needs of each programmer.
From my experience, creating program for customers (job or commercial product) for other people is the most stressful, and if you can manage this stress, you can learn a lot, and not only about programming.
If people are going to charge for coding they should be able to do the Job, not learn what they need to know to do it while doing it . . . how can a provider take the Job and say they can deliver while trying to learn what they need to do the Job ? isn't that selling under false pretences ?
Yes, it is selling under false pretense ... if they do-not deliver (and/or) on time. I believe in real-life, some projects are just so unique that It'll probably never get done if the company hiring for the service needed someone who had already done it.
It also selling under false pretences if they say "I can do this" when in reality they do not really know if they can or can't because you haven't yet got the required knowledge to do the job in question.
Yeah I can agree with that.
I wonder what should come first ... coding a commercial product || coding for the jobs section?
I wonder who makes a better jobs_employee ... Intermediate programmer in mql || Advanced professional programmer who knows allot of programming languages. Of course the pro needs to learn mql. If the project is something like a "turtle trend following system" || "classic Fibonacci retrace system" ... who would you hire?
I think you have to be an expert to solve any communication with customers. IMHO, communication with customers is a problem itself.
Therefore, you must first acquire a lot of knowledge on your own, with your own projects. Then later, you can start with small projects for your customers.
