Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"

Sergey Golubev #:

Depends on when you paid

  • if you used bank card so it may take some day or more - because it is international payment anyway;
  • if you paid using your MQL5 forum account/balance then it is almost immediate.

You can check this link for subscription: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
And if you see your subscription on this link so use the procedure/instructions in this post on HowTo.

The payment is done and appears in the balance but when you click on subscribe you get the subscription failed notification (image below)
The brocker is Tickmill metatrader4!
 
Yesica Rodriguez #:
Do you see a red warning message at the top of your profile page 'financial operations are limited'?

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yr2

If yes, you need to contact the Service Desk to remove this limitation from your MQL5 account.

Then you will be able to complete your signal subscription setup or subscribe again, if your previous subscription is cancelled.

 

How can I find out which broker a signal provider uses?

Dd112233 signal provider uses?
On the signal provider's signal page, the broker and account type are written.
 

The signal provider can change brokers over time since they started copy trading here.??? 

 
Dd112233 #:

The signal provider can change brokers over time since they started copy trading here.??? 

A signal is a derivative of a trading account. It's technically impossible to change the trading account (or broker) for an existing signal.

Hello. My subscriber does not have trades copied. Notifications about open and closed deals are received. It says "symbol not found". Please provide a link to a tutorial on this topic, if such a link is available
 
This may be due to the fact that some symbols do not pass mapping, e.g. -

FAQ по сервису Сигналы - При регистрации сигнала выдает ошибку.
  • 2021.07.13
  • www.mql5.com
Но проблема с копированием конкретно XRPUSDT на моем сигнале существует и всплывала неоднократно. автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий. и проверить это можно или посмотреть спецификацию символов. ---------------- Такие моменты лучше подписчикам проверять до подписки
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, I have Xauusd+. Subscriber has just Xauusd. Am I correct that copying is not possible in this case?
 
Evgeniy Govorkov #:
Copying in this case is possible - if all other conditions of mapping are met.
But there are other factors affecting mapping, for example (from FAQ):

GOLD instrument is traded on Provider's account, my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. In this case will the trades on the symbol GOLD be copied to the symbol XAUUSD?

  • For each remaining instrument the margin calculation type is checked - if the Forex type is checked , the instrument is passed on. Instruments with CFD, Futures, etc. calculation type are discarded.
  • If after the checks there is no instrument left or more than one instrument is found, it is considered that the comparison failed and copying of Provider's trades on this instrument is impossible.

    What does it mean?

    • It means that if you have more than one symbol on XAUUSD - then copying is impossible.
    • And if in the symbol specification the margin calculation is not Forex, then copying is also impossible.

    There are cases when all the conditions of mapping are met, but the broker itself limits copying (and it is written about it in the Metatrader log for this symbol. Such cases are very rare (but the last case was a few days ago with XAUUSD and XAUEUR).

    That is, in most cases it is mapping.

    I advise you to check your broker for mapping of copied symbols after selecting the copying signal, i.e. whether it will be copied or not, and then sign up:

    How to select the broker/signal and with mapping: post
