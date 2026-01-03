Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals" - page 116
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Depends on when you paid
You can check this link for subscription: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
And if you see your subscription on this link so use the procedure/instructions in this post #1148 on HowTo.
The brocker is Tickmill metatrader4!
The payment is done and appears in the balance but when you click on subscribe you get the subscription failed notification (image below)
The brocker is Tickmill metatrader4!
Do you see a red warning message at the top of your profile page 'financial operations are limited'?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yr2
If yes, you need to contact the Service Desk to remove this limitation from your MQL5 account.
Then you will be able to complete your signal subscription setup or subscribe again, if your previous subscription is cancelled.
How can I find out which broker a signal provider uses?
Edit from moderator
Your question has already been answered. You also received an answer to the same question here. Please stop spamming this question.
The signal provider can change brokers over time since they started copy trading here.???
The signal provider can change brokers over time since they started copy trading here.???
A signal is a derivative of a trading account. It's technically impossible to change the trading account (or broker) for an existing signal.
Please stop posting Persian duplicates of your posts. Please use only the language that matches your chosen language section of the site.
Hello. My subscriber does not have trades copied. Notifications about open and closed deals are received. It says "symbol not found". Please provide a link to a tutorial on this topic, if there is such a link
This may be due to the fact that some symbols do not pass mapping, e.g. -
-----------------------------
This may be because some characters do not pass mapping, for example -.
-----------------------------
Yes, I have Xauusd+. The subscriber just has Xauusd. Is it correct that copying in this case is impossible?
Copying in this case is possible - if all other conditions of mapping are met.
But there are other factors affecting mapping, for example (from FAQ):
GOLD instrument is traded on Provider's account, my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. In this case will the trades on the symbol GOLD be copied to the symbol XAUUSD?
----------------------
What does it mean?
---------------------
There are cases when all the conditions of mapping are met, but the broker itself limits copying (and it is written about it in the Metatrader log for this symbol. Such cases are very rare (but the last case was a few days ago with XAUUSD and XAUEUR).
That is, in most cases it is mapping.
I advise you to check your broker for mapping of copied symbols after selecting the copying signal, i.e. whether it will be copied or not, and then sign up: