Signal Notifications
Hello!
Let's say I'm a signal subscriber.
Thank You
No, there is no such option, but you could enable the trade notifications in your MT4/5 terminal and you will get push notifications when a trade is opened or closed in your trading account.
MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Notifications.
You can have a custom application built ( an expert advisor) which can track the trades placed in your account. It can specially try to identify the trades which are placed in your account by various signal providers.
You can selectively get alerts for specific signal providers. It can possibly ignore the manual trades or trades by some other EA. There will have to some research done to identify the trades from specific signal prviders.
